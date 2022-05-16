About this product
Alpha Delta-8 THC Chocolates - Sativa
Experience Chocolate like you have never had before.
Belgian creamy and silky 54% coco Vegan chocolate infused with the finest plant based ingredients on earth. Each Piece contains 75mg of delta-8 THC extract, USDA organic chocolate flavoring and hemp derived full spectrum terpenes.
4 pieces in a sealed mylar bag for a total of 300mg.
Every single shop that carries these chocolates swear that its the #1 selling chocolates.
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
889 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
MedPlex ™
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products to its customers. MedPlex sells CBD, CBG and Delta-8 products in the form of oils, tinctures, balms, creams, skin treatments, vape cartridges/pods, gummies and chocolates.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
