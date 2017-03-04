Hybrid Royale Cannabinoid Blend



Orange Creamsicle is a delicious and nostalgic 2 gram treat for anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth. The inhale is rich with tangy notes of ripe orange, while the exhale teases you with smooth and creamy vanilla undertones. The HHC and D9 tango is punched up with HHC-O for added potency. The trifecta works together to create a wave of deep and satisfying relaxation throughout the body and mind. Pure bliss.



About the Strain:



Creamsicle is a potent type of hybrid strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. The creamsicle strain is known for its mood-boosting and uplifting properties that can contribute to mental clarity and a feeling of happiness.



The dominant terpenes in the strain “Orange Creamsicle” are Myrcene, Beta- Caryophyllene, and Limonene.



