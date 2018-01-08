Mellow Fellow
About this product
Our vape cartridges are responsibly formulated using only two ingredients, 100% all-natural premium cannabis oils and STRAIN SPECIFIC cannabis derived terpenes. We will never cut or dilute our cartridges.
Our Terpenes are extracted via distillation of strain specific cannabis live resin and shatter. If you don’t think these are the best cartridges you’ve ever had, we’ll give you your money back.
The quality of our product and well-being of our customers is our #1 priority.
Delta-8 is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp with anti-nausea, appetite-stimulating, anti-anxiety, pain relieving, and neuroprotective properties.
Our Delta-8 oils are produced from hemp, legally and responsibly by PhD chemists, testing at over 95% with the rest being cannabinoid minors.
Delta-8 binds to your endocannabinoid systems in your body, which causes a release of dopamine in the brain, causing a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and relief of anxiety.
Please Note: We use high quality Cartology cartridges with ceramic wick atomizers that absorb oil after filling. Although some cartridges may appear to be under-filled, it is really just the priming of the wick.
Our Terpenes are extracted via distillation of strain specific cannabis live resin and shatter. If you don’t think these are the best cartridges you’ve ever had, we’ll give you your money back.
The quality of our product and well-being of our customers is our #1 priority.
Delta-8 is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp with anti-nausea, appetite-stimulating, anti-anxiety, pain relieving, and neuroprotective properties.
Our Delta-8 oils are produced from hemp, legally and responsibly by PhD chemists, testing at over 95% with the rest being cannabinoid minors.
Delta-8 binds to your endocannabinoid systems in your body, which causes a release of dopamine in the brain, causing a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and relief of anxiety.
Please Note: We use high quality Cartology cartridges with ceramic wick atomizers that absorb oil after filling. Although some cartridges may appear to be under-filled, it is really just the priming of the wick.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!