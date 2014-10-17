Meraki Gardens
Alien Rock Candy Pre-Roll 3g 6-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Alien Rock Candy has an aroma that is the equivalent of walking into a candy store with a sour twist. You can’t help but have a good time while smoking this strain lots of giggles and a very uplifted mood. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that moves nicely into sleep. The effects might take a minute to peak but when they do you better be ready for a powerful euphoric experience.
Alien Rock Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
