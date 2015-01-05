Loading…
Meraki Gardens

Blueberry Headband

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%

Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Combining these strains creates a unique aroma of lemon zest, diesel blueberries, and pepper. These highly resinous colas have the effect of creating that perfect hybrid high. You will start off with an energy of pure happiness and end in a state of euphoria.

351 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
