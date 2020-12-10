About this product

This strain is a feast for eyes it’s glittering trichomes, bright pistils, lime green and lavender leaves will leave you breathless. Not only is this strain beautiful but it has some ﬁerce ﬂavors and aromas. You might feel like you are right in-between a bakery and a ﬂower shop with the aromas this gives off. Be prepared for a stoney, in-your-face buzz that melts down all over your body.