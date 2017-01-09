About this product
About this strain
Vader OG effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
62% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!