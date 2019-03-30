MFUSED
Limoncello - Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
LIMONCELLO
Genetics: Lemonade x Cherry Pie
Type: SATIVA
Taste: Cherry, Citrus, Fruity
+ Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High
+ THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes
+ No Artificial Additives, Ever
+ Clean Green Certified
+ Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
+ Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread)
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high.
Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency
Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Limoncello effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
