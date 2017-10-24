Ministry of Cannabis
Big Bud XXL Feminized
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
This plant is almost a pure indica strain with a happy effect and it is available only in its female version. It's the biggest producer of our collection and it can reach this result without compromising quality. The structure of the plant is typical of indica, not very tall, and it performs well both in seas of green or as a bigger individual plant. It grows well outdoor in the right condition (temperate climate only) where its early flowering can be the winning point.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Female
Indoor/Outdoor
80% Indica 20% Sativa
Flowering Time: 7-8 weeks
Yield: 600-750 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 1 KG per plant outdoor
THC: up to 15%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/big-bud-xxl-feminized
Big Bud effects
222 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
