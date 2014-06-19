Ministry of Cannabis
Zensation
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Zensation belongs to a new generation of cannabis strains. From a selective inbreeding of an extremely potent indica and a well stable white strain we finally got Zensation, the ultimate pleasure. Zensation smells of juniper and cedar. In the mouth, Zensation reveals a pronounced and complex pungent taste, with notes of berries and cherries. The effect is very long lasting and extra strong, a total relaxation of mind and body. This strain can be used by those who suffer from chronic pain. This strain is very suitable for hydro as well as bio.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Female
Indoor/Outdoor
75% Indica 25% Sativa
Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks
Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 400 gr. per plant outdoor
THC: 20-24 %
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/zensation-feminized
Zen effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
26% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
15% of people report feeling anxious
Headaches
21% of people say it helps with headaches
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
