 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. MJ Creams

MJ Creams

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About MJ Creams

Welcome to Canada's best source of marijuana-infused creams and salves for medical and personal use. Available at selected retail outlets, and across Canada by mail-order! Our products have no psychoactive effect and are safe for all ages. No prescription required. Please browse our catalog to explore our creams and salves. $9 MAX SHIPPING ON ALL ORDERS. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $80! * Special limited-time offer! Get a Medium PURE cream or Medium CALM cream for just $4.20 more than the Small size. That's 39% off the regular price!