MonthlyStash
The Head Shop Subscription Box
About MonthlyStash
MonthlyStash discreetly delivers a box full of premium papers, blunts, and glass every month. Saving you time, money, and that awkward trip to the head shop.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
MonthlyStash discreetly delivers a box full of premium papers, blunts, and glass every month. Saving you time, money, and that awkward trip to the head shop.