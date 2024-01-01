  • Paleo edible company committed to taste-worthy products healthy for the body with a focus
  • Paleo • Gluten-free • Soy-free • Dairy-Free • Low-glycemic • Vegan & Nut-free Options
  • Our products are triple batch tested to the highest standards.
  • We believe every ingredient should have a benefit to your body.
Logo for the brand Moon Man's Mistress

Moon Man's Mistress

Cleanest Munch to the Moon
All categoriesEdibles

Moon Man's Mistress products

7 products
Product image for Cosmic Cacao Peppermint Cookie
Cookies
Cosmic Cacao Peppermint Cookie
by Moon Man's Mistress
Product image for Trail Mix Super Nova Cookie
Breakfast
Trail Mix Super Nova Cookie
by Moon Man's Mistress
THC 40%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lunar Lemon Maca Shortbread
Cookies
Lunar Lemon Maca Shortbread
by Moon Man's Mistress
Product image for CBD Solar Flare Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cookies
CBD Solar Flare Chocolate Chip Cookie
by Moon Man's Mistress
Product image for Pumpkin Pecan Mini Space Cakes
Breakfast
Pumpkin Pecan Mini Space Cakes
by Moon Man's Mistress
THC 40%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Chip Crater Cookie
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Crater Cookie
by Moon Man's Mistress
THC 40%
CBD 0%
Product image for CBD Starcluster Superfood Cookie
Breakfast
CBD Starcluster Superfood Cookie
by Moon Man's Mistress