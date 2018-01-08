About this product

10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box

Athletes need quality fuel to move well. Because good carbs are essential for optimal performance and endurance, we developed the Cosmic Cacao Peppermint Cookie as a powerhouse both on and off the playing field. The sweet potato flour base provides the energy support athletes are looking for to sustain movement for a powerful finish, while the raw cacao acts as an anti-inflammatory to help joints and muscles heal and recover quickly.



Allergens: Eggs