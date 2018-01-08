Moon Man's Mistress
Trail Mix Super Nova Cookie
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box
Will remind you of the taste and texture of an oatmeal raisin cookie. It’s our NUT-FREE option, rich in superfoods like chia seeds, hemp seeds, and sunflower seeds. It’s a great addition to your breakfast or as a snack to help you power through the day. The award winning 1st Place Best Healthy Edible. Additionally, our products are specifically formulated for those with major dietary restrictions and are processed in a gluten-free facility.
Allergens: Coconut
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
