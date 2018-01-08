About this product

10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box

The Lunar Lemon Maca Shortbread Cookie has that crumbly, buttery flavored goodness you love, without any guilty ingredients. It’s a wonderful pick me up snack served with energy and mood boosting benefits of Maca. Additionally, our products are specifically formulated for those with major dietary restrictions and are process in a gluten-free facility.



Allergens: Almonds, Maca, Coconut