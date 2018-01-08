Loading…
Logo for the brand Moon Man's Mistress

Moon Man's Mistress

Lunar Lemon Maca Shortbread

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box
The Lunar Lemon Maca Shortbread Cookie has that crumbly, buttery flavored goodness you love, without any guilty ingredients. It’s a wonderful pick me up snack served with energy and mood boosting benefits of Maca. Additionally, our products are specifically formulated for those with major dietary restrictions and are process in a gluten-free facility.

Allergens: Almonds, Maca, Coconut

Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!