Moon Man's Mistress
Lunar Lemon Maca Shortbread
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box
The Lunar Lemon Maca Shortbread Cookie has that crumbly, buttery flavored goodness you love, without any guilty ingredients. It’s a wonderful pick me up snack served with energy and mood boosting benefits of Maca. Additionally, our products are specifically formulated for those with major dietary restrictions and are process in a gluten-free facility.
Allergens: Almonds, Maca, Coconut
