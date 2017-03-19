THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint (2 X 2g) – Pink Lemonade

by Moon Men
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Experience the Refreshing Pink Lemonade with Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack

Priced at $29.49, Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Pink Lemonade offers a unique and luxurious cannabis journey. This pack features two massive joints, each filled with 1.5 grams of the Pink Lemonade Indoor Flower. Additionally, this strain blends Ice Citrus flavors with piney undertones, creating a delightful experience.

Key Features:

Refreshing Ice Citrus and Piney Flavors: The Pink Lemonade Indoor Flower combines refreshing Ice Citrus flavors with piney undertones, ensuring a memorable experience.
Expertly Crafted Joints: Artisans craft each joint with care, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience.
Premium Distillate Oil Coating: Moreover, the 0.25 grams of premium distillate oil in each joint enhances the potency and smoothness.
Radiant Kief Sprinkle: A generous sprinkle of kief adds an extra layer of potency, making every puff unforgettable.
Potent and Memorable Experience: Designed for connoisseurs, these joints deliver a powerful and luxurious experience.
Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed:

Free Shipping on Orders Over $50: Moon Men offers free shipping on orders over $50, adding more value to your purchase.
Guaranteed Satisfaction: Moon Men commits to providing quality products and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Hassle-Free Refunds for Complete Satisfaction: If not completely satisfied, Moon Men offers hassle-free refunds.
Secure Transactions for Peace of Mind: Shop with confidence, knowing your transactions are secure.
Moon Men’s THC Blend Moon Rock Double Joint Pack – Pink Lemonade is more than just a cannabis product; it’s an invitation to a refreshing and luxurious journey. Whether unwinding after a long day or seeking a special treat, these joints offer an elevated experience.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

About this brand

Moon Men
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.

At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.

