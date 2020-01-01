Morsel Bakery

Our mission at Morsel is to create tasty, effective cannabis edibles and provide safe access to them through our licensed dispensary partners. The Morsel brand is comprised around the values of simplicity and value. Our products are simple, compliant and always low calorie. We believe “Less is Morsel” and that you can still have effective medicine without sacrificing flavor or consuming large, sugar-laden products. Cannabis itself is a multi-purpose and multi-ailment treating plant. Our intentions through our work are to unlock and harness the many benefits that arise naturally in the plant. As we continue in our journey to provide the best edibles possible we hope to, through our continual experimentation with the plant and different applications, also bring new and exciting products to market. Our patient consumers and supporters are who enable us to continue on our path to providing wellness. Thank you to each and every one of you for being a part of our wonderful journey of providing Morsels to the masses. At the end of the day, we do it all for you!