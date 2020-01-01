Mothership Glass

At Mothership, we strive to produce the best glass that we possibly can. This is why we only use the finest German-made Schott Duran Borosilicate Glass and the highest quality American-made color. It's also why we create every single part in house. From percs to joints, literally everything is done within the Mothership. During our constantly evolving production process, everything is inspected to an uncommon degree. Simply put, we are obsessed with the pursuit of perfection. From the beginning prep work, to the final assembly and etching. This relentless process of self examination guarantees us the quality control we feel necessary. Each piece is subject to several different examinations and inspections during the various stages of construction and assembly. Once the production process is finished each fully assembled piece is then completely inspected again before and after the neck is bent. Following etching of the Mothership Logo the piece is ready for its final and even more thorough inspection. Our processes are without question very time-consuming and require a great deal of energy and focus. In the end, Mothership’s fanatical attention to detail, extensive inspection process, and extremely high standards culminate in the creation of a product that we can all be immensely proud of.