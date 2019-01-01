Back in the old days baking was done by hand with pure ingredients. At Mountain Medicine we’re keeping that tradition alive and infusing it with a modern twist.We strive every day to provide you with a higher level of edibles. We use only the freshest ingredients and modern cultivation and cooking techniques to ensure they will have an edible experience that’s not only highly effective, but is also delicious. Our head chef Jaime, classically trained in Le Cordon Blue Culinary Arts Program, wouldn’t have it any other way. We also know that it’s important for patients to have high quality medicine. And that’s why we work hand-in-hand with Good Chemistry, a dispensary known for their quality, to select only the finest cannabis for everything we make. And because there’s a science as well as an art to creating an award-winning edible, we continuously inspect and test our products to ensure you receive an accurate and consistent medicinal dosage.