MPX Melting Point Extracts
Jack Flash Live Resin Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Our naturally formed, pure and potent crystals paired with a high terpene fraction to provide a wider spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. High potency (80-90% THCa) and terpene content (5-12%) is a near perfect representation of the original cultivar.
Jack Flash effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!