Logo for the brand MPX Melting Point Extracts

MPX Melting Point Extracts

Jet Fuel Live Resin HCE 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

We grow our diamonds in the terpene rich fraction with no secondary harsh solvents. Our naturally formed, highly purified THCa crystals have a high potency (95%+ THCa) that retain a small amount of naturally occurring terpenes (1-3%) for a subtle taste that packs a big punch.

Jet Fuel effects

Reported by real people like you
439 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
