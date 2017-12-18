MPX Melting Point Extracts
Jet Fuel OG Sauce Cartridges .5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Jet Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
439 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!