MPX Melting Point Extracts
Lost Coast OG Disposable Vape 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Lost Coast effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!