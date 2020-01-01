Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste”) is the largest online retailer for cannabis delivery systems globally. Namaste distributes vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries and with 5 distribution hubs located around the world. Namaste has majority marketshare in Europe and Australia, with operations in the UK, US, Canada and Germany and has opened new supply channels in to emerging markets including Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Namaste, through its acquisition of Cannmart Inc., a Canadian based late-stage application for a Cannabis Distribution license (under the ACMPR Program) is pursuing a new revenue vertical in online retail of medical cannabis in the Canadian market. Namaste intends to leverage its existing database of Canadian cannabis consumers, along with its expertise in e-commerce to create an online marketplace for medical cannabis patients, offering a larger variety of product and a better user experience. Key factors in consideration of Namaste’s ability to successfully enter in to a new revenue vertical in Cannabis sales are as follows: Cannmart distribution license in final phase of approval* in Canada expected Q1 2018. Database of global customers exceeds 1M as at Q4, 2017 Traffic to Websites – approx. 500,000 sessions per month as at Q4, 2017 Machine Learning and Data Analytics