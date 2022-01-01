About this product
Narvona Black | Premium Cannabis Prerolls | Indica Dominant Hybrid
Our most soothing cannabis offering. This blend is perfect for those wanting to ease physical tensions or settle a busy mind. Life takes its toll. Have a bit of respite with Narvona Black.
SUPER SKUNK
0.5G Preroll 5 Pack (2.5G Total) | Indoor Grown | Whole Flower
Strain Characteristics
Skunky aroma with hints of bold cheese and woodlands.
Helps relieve chronic pain, stress, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
Sinks you into a deep state of relaxation while maintaining mental clarity and concentration.
Strain Parents-- Skunk #1 x Afghani
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Super Skunk.
Michigan's #1 Selling Preroll
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.