Made with Coyote Blue flower by AlpenGlow farm and Lemon Tree hash.
Coyote Blue is the signature strain of Alpenglow Farms with the bright sweetness of lemon curd, flowering chamomile, and blueberries’ aroma. Providing a delightfully tangy, savory, and herbaceous flavor with intensified oak and pine tones.
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt's lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Light up a Nasha "Altitude" infused pre-roll.
To inspire creativity, contemplation, euphoria, and relaxation.
Lemon Tree effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
