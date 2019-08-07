About this product

Made with Coyote Blue flower by AlpenGlow farm and Lemon Tree hash.



Coyote Blue is the signature strain of Alpenglow Farms with the bright sweetness of lemon curd, flowering chamomile, and blueberries’ aroma. Providing a delightfully tangy, savory, and herbaceous flavor with intensified oak and pine tones.



Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt's lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Light up a Nasha "Altitude" infused pre-roll.



To inspire creativity, contemplation, euphoria, and relaxation.