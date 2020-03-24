About this product

Lava Cake | Green Powder Hash | Hybrid | Grape Pie x Thin Mint Cookies | 1g | Lava Cake is an indica cultivar made by crossing Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain packs a relaxing high with a sweet flavor. Aroma is described as earthy grapes, and spicy fruit with a touch of mint. Flavor is just as complex, hitting on notes of grapes and nuts, an overall sweet fruity taste. Lava Cake eases it's users into a state of cerebral euphoria and creativity, while relaxing the body but not into the point of sedation.