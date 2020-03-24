NASHA
Lava Cake Green Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Lava Cake | Green Powder Hash | Hybrid | Grape Pie x Thin Mint Cookies | 1g | Lava Cake is an indica cultivar made by crossing Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain packs a relaxing high with a sweet flavor. Aroma is described as earthy grapes, and spicy fruit with a touch of mint. Flavor is just as complex, hitting on notes of grapes and nuts, an overall sweet fruity taste. Lava Cake eases it's users into a state of cerebral euphoria and creativity, while relaxing the body but not into the point of sedation.
Lava Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
