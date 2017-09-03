THC: 695 mg

MELT SCALE: 62%

TERPENES: 3.9%

LINEAGE: Wedding Cake x Plum

TASTE: Vanilla, Fruity, Spicy, Pine

FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifted

FARM: Golden Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native Soil



Golden Gardens is a small, family-owned farm nestled in Willow Creek. Through the use of sustainable agriculture practices, Golden Gardens uses diverse soil microbiology and organic nutrients to grow healthy crops that embody their commitment to quality and the environment.



Plum Cake, derived from Wedding Cake and Plum, offers an aroma is a delightful blend of sweet vanilla cake, ripe plums, and earthy undertones, with hints of citrus and pine. The taste mirrors its scent, combining creamy sweetness with fruity, slightly tart plum notes and a subtle herbal finish. The effects are balanced, providing a relaxing body high paired with uplifting, euphoric mental clarity. Ideal for stress relief and mood enhancement, this strain is known for its calming yet creative boost. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, contributing to its soothing yet flavorful profile.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

