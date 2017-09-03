Plum Cake 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Golden Gardens)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

THC: 695 mg
MELT SCALE: 62%
TERPENES: 3.9%
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake x Plum
TASTE: Vanilla, Fruity, Spicy, Pine
FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifted
FARM: Golden Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native Soil

Golden Gardens is a small, family-owned farm nestled in Willow Creek. Through the use of sustainable agriculture practices, Golden Gardens uses diverse soil microbiology and organic nutrients to grow healthy crops that embody their commitment to quality and the environment.

Plum Cake, derived from Wedding Cake and Plum, offers an aroma is a delightful blend of sweet vanilla cake, ripe plums, and earthy undertones, with hints of citrus and pine. The taste mirrors its scent, combining creamy sweetness with fruity, slightly tart plum notes and a subtle herbal finish. The effects are balanced, providing a relaxing body high paired with uplifting, euphoric mental clarity. Ideal for stress relief and mood enhancement, this strain is known for its calming yet creative boost. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, contributing to its soothing yet flavorful profile.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
