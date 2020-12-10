NASHA
Submerge Hash Infused Preroll 1g. - Slurricane flower+hash
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt's lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Light up a Nasha "Submerge" infused pre-roll.
To inspire bliss, contemplation, rest, and relaxation.
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
