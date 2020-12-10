About this product

To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt's lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Light up a Nasha "Submerge" infused pre-roll.



To inspire bliss, contemplation, rest, and relaxation.