NASHA
Sugar Cane Green Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 12%CBD —
About this product
Renamed by Nasha from Candy Cane is a 70% Indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Candy Cane effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
