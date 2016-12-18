Loading…
Logo for the brand Natty Rems

Natty Rems

Jack Flash

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Jack Flash effects

Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!