Natural Resources & Associates is a consulting firm dedicated to providing high-quality and the newest technology in the marijuana industry. We are here to help make the marijuana business the most comfortable atmosphere for the business owners and their clients seek a pleasant experience. Our competitive edge is our unique niche in a new-found market. Nowhere else will they find a team of professionals who work in marijuana grow cultivation, marijuana dispensary, sales & marketing, mortgage/realtors, business administration and law enforcement sitting right in front of them. Our intent is to help business owners make profits and save while continued growth and development in a quality product. We also maintain a friendly, fun, and creative work environment, which respects diversity, new ideas, and hard work. Although marijuana shops, grows, concentrates and edibles are new to the market, we can help with a stress-free start-up or assist the client to be more profitable. We offer the customer a completely pleasant experience and exceptional quality product.