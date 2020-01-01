 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Natural Resources & Associates

Natural Resources & Associates

About Natural Resources & Associates

Natural Resources & Associates is a consulting firm dedicated to providing high-quality and the newest technology in the marijuana industry. We are here to help make the marijuana business the most comfortable atmosphere for the business owners and their clients seek a pleasant experience. Our competitive edge is our unique niche in a new-found market. Nowhere else will they find a team of professionals who work in marijuana grow cultivation, marijuana dispensary, sales & marketing, mortgage/realtors, business administration and law enforcement sitting right in front of them. Our intent is to help business owners make profits and save while continued growth and development in a quality product. We also maintain a friendly, fun, and creative work environment, which respects diversity, new ideas, and hard work. Although marijuana shops, grows, concentrates and edibles are new to the market, we can help with a stress-free start-up or assist the client to be more profitable. We offer the customer a completely pleasant experience and exceptional quality product.