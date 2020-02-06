Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Natural State Medicinals

Natural State Medicinals

Glue Ball Ice Water Bubble Hash 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Glueball effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
16% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
5% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!