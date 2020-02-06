Natural State Medicinals
Glue Ball Ice Water Bubble Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Glueball effects
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
16% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
5% of people say it helps with inflammation
