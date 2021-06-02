About this product
Unique Sativa that is unusually potent and distinguishes itself with its Kiwi Strawberry Lemonade like terpene profile that leaves your mouth filled with tropical fruit that will please any connoisseur. Along with the aromatic pleasantries, this sativa will leave you in a happy, focused, mood great for the creative and exploratory mind. The Ghost Train Haze is among cannabis’ strongest strains and most awarded Sativas. Winner of multiple United States High Times Cannabis Cups. Treats: Creativity, Depression,
About this strain
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
Ghost Train Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with