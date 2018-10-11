Loading…
Nature's Grace and Wellness

Apple Jack Disposable Pen 0.3g

HybridTHC 18%CBD

Apple Jack effects

83 people told us about effects:
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
21% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
