About this product
About this strain
Canna-Tsu effects
Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
49% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!