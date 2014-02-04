About this product
About this strain
God Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
423 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
