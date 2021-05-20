Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.