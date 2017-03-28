About this product
Ice is a tour de force of the weed seeds. Quantity and high quality come together in perfect harmony and create a cannabis strain, whose buds will leave you blind from the sheet of tasty trichomes that wrap around the dank and dense colas.
These marijuana seeds have a lot to prove! Her genetics are comprised of Northern Lights, Shiva, Skunk and Afghan. We try not to brag about our strains, so we let others do it for us. According to Leafly, our girl produces an “incredible trichome production” and says her high makes you “tingly, euphoric, and feeling uplifted”.
Her icy appearance doesn’t just make her look good, it also gives her a wonderful aroma of diesel mixed perfectly with sweet and floral notes.They come together to produce an award-winning strain, which has been awarded multiple times in the past.
She gets her name from her wonderful ratio of flowers to leaves that make her look like a literal ice sculpture.
Ice effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
