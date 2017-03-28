About this product

Ice is a tour de force of the weed seeds. Quantity and high quality come together in perfect harmony and create a cannabis strain, whose buds will leave you blind from the sheet of tasty trichomes that wrap around the dank and dense colas.



These marijuana seeds have a lot to prove! Her genetics are comprised of Northern Lights, Shiva, Skunk and Afghan. We try not to brag about our strains, so we let others do it for us. According to Leafly, our girl produces an “incredible trichome production” and says her high makes you “tingly, euphoric, and feeling uplifted”.



Her icy appearance doesn’t just make her look good, it also gives her a wonderful aroma of diesel mixed perfectly with sweet and floral notes.They come together to produce an award-winning strain, which has been awarded multiple times in the past.



She gets her name from her wonderful ratio of flowers to leaves that make her look like a literal ice sculpture.