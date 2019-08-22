About this product

A pure legend among men, Sour Diesel is known to take even the strongest and most sullen, and uplift them with a blissful high that leaves them unable to control the onslaught of the classic marijuana giggles with dreamy cerebral effects.



This high quality and fast acting cannabis strain is a mix of the highly sought out New York Power Diesel and the classic Sour Diesel, and what this does to the flavor is pure heaven. Sour Diesel has a pungent diesel in flavor and well, not sour at all. But we thought that would be an insult to the name, so we made sure our Sour D always delivered hints of bright citrus on every hit. This not only gives a satisfyingly rich and complex flavor but also produces an incredibly smooth exhale from the two main flavor notes marrying and producing an earthy aftertaste.



The intense amount of high THC often leads you into cerebral daydreams with the energy and motivation to turn those daydreams into reality. Sour D is truly a great cannabis strain for getting things done and with an aroma that is simply vintage, it's easy to see how this cannabis strain is a classic. Try our Sour Diesel cannabis seeds and see for yourself!