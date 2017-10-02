Blueberry Headband x LIVE Banana Breath Diamonds Infused 2g Blunt
About this product
-NO SHAKE and NO TRIM
-Banana Breath Diamonds- Infused with Single Source Live Diamonds
-Sativa Dominant Flower
-Blunt Has Spiral Filter
-Long Lasting Smoke and Effects
-Potent High and Ensures Immediate Relief and Relaxation
-No running, or clogging whatsoever
Will sure to be your next favorite smoke!
About this strain
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.