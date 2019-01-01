NoGoo Nonstick Products launched in 2013. They provide FDA food grade silicone containers and a number of other nonstick products intended for the cannabis extract community. NoGoo was nominated for the “Best Other Than Glass (OG) Product or Product Line” at the 2013 American Glass Expo. Check out NoGoo® Platinum Cured nonstick silicone containers, the BEST NON-STICK container made of silicon that allows you to get 100% of any sticky substance out without leaving anything on the sides of the jar. If using glass or plastic containers is costly, feels unsafe or doesn’t work for you, then you’ll be amazed by NoGoo® patent pending nonstick containers. Not only are NoGoo® nonstick containers, but they’re also: Shatter resistant Platinum Cured silicone Heat resistant up to 450 degrees Freezer safe Microwave safe Dishwasher safe Reusable AND, the custom squeeze/twist top makes them easy to open, AND they’re bounce-able. Yes, they bounce and the top stays on!