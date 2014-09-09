Ghost Train Haze (Native Elite Series) Distillate Syringe 1g
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Ghost Train Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
857 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!