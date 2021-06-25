Northstar Cannabis
Headband
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Headband is a very peppery flower with heavy earthy/citrus smelling terpenes. This stuff is gasy!
Effects: Headband is a heavy Sativa, this strain will have consumers feeling very focused and happy, with heavy cerebral effects! It almost feels as if you have several comfortable rubberbands around your head.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
