Northwest Pearl

About Northwest Pearl

"Northwest Pearl is a family-owned business built around individuals with a unique set of skills: Anthony Ives has a diversified background that includes financial markets and community development; Billy Ives has an engineering background and is a highly successful master grower. The business’s aim is to supply high quality product to the marketplace both locally and nationally, while providing a platform for work leadership experience and community development. The business is minority and veteran owned. The company maintains a combination of high quality and efficient production of cannabis. It is committed to excellence in product and product development both as a producer of strains and high quality buds and a processor a variety of products including concentrates and edibles. The company has proven education, experience and research in the cannabis field. It has the extensive experience and knowledge of Billy Ives, a local master grower with over ten years of experience as a medical and recreational grower. The project is based in Shelton, Washington and will supply products throughout Washington State. This will be used as a platform for national growth in this new market. Both Tony and Billy are originally from Kitsap County."