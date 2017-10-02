Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!



HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Granddaddy Purple strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its uplifting and calming effects, perfect for those seeking balance and tranquility. Every inhalation will have users experience the strong flavor of Granddaddy Purple, from sweet notes of berry to an earthy aftertaste.



Granddaddy Purple will bring total relaxation and peacefulness to anyone who breathes it in – so grab one now!



Strain: Indica

Flavor: Floral, Sweet, Earth

Effects: Tired, Soothed, Hungry and a hint of Euphoria

Main Terpenes: Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene

read more