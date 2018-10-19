About this strain
Mickey Kush effects
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
