Ocean Live Resin
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Ocean Live Resin
Ocean uses high quality glass, steel and ceramic tanks to prevent leaking and to improve taste. Ocean provides cannabis vape users with pure solvent-free cannabis oil with no additives, just clean THC oil and natural live resin terpenes. NO solvents, NO pesticides, NO residual plant matter, NO PG/VG, NO additives - the cleanest purest cannabis oil on the market! Try an Ocean Live Resin Ultra Premium Vape Cart today and see why everyone loves Ocean Live Resin.