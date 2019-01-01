 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Ocean Live Resin

Ocean Live Resin

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Ocean Live Resin

Ocean uses high quality glass, steel and ceramic tanks to prevent leaking and to improve taste. Ocean provides cannabis vape users with pure solvent-free cannabis oil with no additives, just clean THC oil and natural live resin terpenes. NO solvents, NO pesticides, NO residual plant matter, NO PG/VG, NO additives - the cleanest purest cannabis oil on the market! Try an Ocean Live Resin Ultra Premium Vape Cart today and see why everyone loves Ocean Live Resin.