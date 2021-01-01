OGEN
Where Street Meets Science.
About OGEN
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.
There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations
In stores nearby
Available in
Canada, Alberta